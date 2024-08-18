Council Rock Newtown in Pennsylvania beats Puyallup, Washington, to advance in Little League World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Greyson Gage had three RBIs and a triple as the Council Rock Newtown baseball team defeated Puyallup, Washington (Northwest Region), 12-2, on Sunday in four innings to advance to the next round of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Overall, Council Rock Newtown had nine hits in the win over Puyallup. Gavin Caudill had a double and one RBI. Will Siveter, Tyler Wexler, Ryan Uhl and Brody Gage each recorded RBIs in the win.

Saverio Longo pitched three innings and recorded three strikeouts. He also allowed two runs, including one that was unearned, and two walks. Wexler pitched in one inning and had two strikeouts.

The game was temporarily halted two times due to rain, which pushed the game back hours.

Council Rock Newtown's next game will be on Tuesday night as they try to make their way through the elimination bracket.

On Saturday, Council Rock Newtown defeated Salem Little League, the New England Region team in the LLWS, after losing their first game to Texas West.

Fans react to win in Bucks County

Dozens of parents, coaches and their kids gathered to watch the game on TVs at the Green Parrot in Newtown and cheered loudly as they crowded around the bar and throughout the restaurant.

A few coaches of Newtown's 9-year-old Little League team during the game said seeing their local kids get this opportunity is a big deal.

"It's huge," said Mark Alexander, who coaches the 9-year-old Newtown team, said. "I mean, it brings a lot of recognition to the team, to the organization. It's great experience for our kids, getting to see kids that are three years older – giving them something to look forward to."

"Especially when it's a team where you have a vested interest being in the organization, and you see these boys day in and day out at the fields over at Chandler," Brett D'Andrea, another coach for Newtown's 9-year-old team, said. "It's just surreal seeing them on television."

Families also said many people hosted watch parties at their homes on Sunday, and everyone has a lot to celebrate before they play again on Tuesday.