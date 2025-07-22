Watch CBS News
Water main break closes major Cottman Avenue intersection in Northeast Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt,
Brandon Goldner

CBS Philadelphia

A water main break shut down a Northeast Philadelphia intersection early Tuesday as crews worked to stem the flow of water bubbling up from the street.

Just before 2 a.m., the six-inch main broke at the corner of Cottman and Oxford avenues in the Burholme section of Northeast Philadelphia. Police cordoned off the intersection and diverted traffic.

Crews were working on the scene through the 6 a.m. hour.

Water bubbles out of buckling pavement at the intersection of Cottman and Oxford avenues. CBS News Philadelphia

This is at least the fifth water main break we've had in just over a week in the city of Philadelphia. 

Another water main break occurred Monday afternoon, nearly four miles down Cottman Avenue at James Street, near State Road. Water was shut off Monday night and repair work was underway, the Philadelphia Water Department said.

We're waiting to hear back from PWD on Tuesday's water main break.

