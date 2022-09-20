Cooper University Health Care, Cooper's MD Anderson Cancer Center to undergo expansion
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - Cooper University Health Care and Cooper's MD Anderson Cancer Center are set to undergo a major expansion. Governor Phil Murphy and former governor Chris Christie attended Monday's event where Cooper announced a new $2 billion investment.
The expansion plan includes three new clinical towers with more than 100 private rooms and additional teaching space.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.