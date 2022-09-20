Watch CBS News
Cooper University Health Care, Cooper's MD Anderson Cancer Center to undergo expansion

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - Cooper University Health Care and Cooper's MD Anderson Cancer Center are set to undergo a major expansion. Governor Phil Murphy and former governor Chris Christie attended Monday's event where Cooper announced a new $2 billion investment. 

The expansion plan includes three new clinical towers with more than 100 private rooms and additional teaching space.

