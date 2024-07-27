Teams of cancer survivors compete in the Cooper River Park Dragon Boat Regatta: "It's very powerful"

Meet the River Sisters: a team of cancer survivors competing in the Dragon Boat Regatta

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, 54 teams competed at the eighth annual Cooper River Park Dragon Boat Regatta. Four teams, including the River Sisters, competed in a division specifically for cancer survivors.

Joan Grossberg, a member of the River Sisters, said their community has been invaluable to the members.

"When the word cancer is introduced into your vocabulary, your life changes – you fall off of a cliff," Grossberg said. "This is a group of people that have all fallen off the same cliff. We all understand what we have gone through. And that helps."

Grossberg said their competitions take a lot of hard work and preparation. When they're training or competing, illness is the last thing on their minds.

"We forget about it," Grossberg said. "We're in here to win it, to get as strong as we possibly can."

Grossberg said they've found strength in each other. Some of their team members have had recurrences of cancer, and others have lost their lives.

"It's an incredible support group in case it happens again," Grossberg said.

The River Sisters always have lots of supporters rallying behind them. Kevin Lannon, whose wife, Denise, competes on the team, said the River Sisters is one of the best things in their lives.

"It's something to see," Lannon said. "I'm getting emotional talking about it. It's very powerful."

The River Sisters competed in two 200-meter races and two 500-meter races, and they placed anywhere from second to fourth place but didn't medal. It was a minor disappointment, all things considered.

"It's a journey," Grossberg said. "Our life is a journey, the cancer is a journey. And this just propels people forward."