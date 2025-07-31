Cooler temps Friday in Philadelphia area, beautiful summer weekend ahead. Here's the weather forecast.

August starts Friday with breezy northeast winds, mostly cloudy skies and stray showers in the Philadelphia region. But the big story is the much cooler air that arrives.

Highs on Friday will hover in the mid-70s, about 10-15 degrees below average and almost 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. The last time our high temperatures were in the 70s was more than a month ago on June 27.

We had 21 90-degree days this July. That ties the most 90-degree days ever recorded for Philadelphia in the month of July. So far, we have seen 30 90-degree days since June 1.

All that stifling heat is behind us now, and there are no NEXT Weather Alerts in the next seven days, so make you plans for what is going to be an incredibly nice weekend.

Both days will be in the low to mid-80s with sunny skies. Nights will be cool and pleasant with clear skies and low 60s.

The first week of August begins with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. However, by Wednesday clouds move in, and rain returns Thursday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: A.M. shower, cool. High 75, Low 66.

Saturday: Beautiful. High 83, Low 64.

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High 84, Low 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 63.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun. High 86, Low 65.

Wednesday: Shower possible. High 76, Low 68.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 66.

