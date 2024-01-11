Philadelphia weather: Friday night rain storm presents flood risk for already high streams, creeks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scroll down to hear more about Thursday's high temperature and conditions - first, we are going to tell you about a quick-hitter storm that could drop a half inch to 1.5 inches of rain Friday night.

More rain arrives Friday night into Saturday morning and will fall on already saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks.

It looks like rain will arrive in the western suburbs around 7 p.m. and blanket the region by 8:30 or 9 p.m. There might be some brief snow in the Poconos when the storm starts, but that will soon change over to rain.

Some spots north and west could see closer to two inches of precipitation.

CBS News Philadelphia

This storm has a similar track to Tuesday night's storm but is not as strong. We could see a band of heavy rain around 10 p.m. and another around 11 p.m.

This storm should be gone before you wake up Saturday morning.

We have NEXT Weather Alerts in place for Friday night and the early hours of Saturday for this storm.

While some flood waters have receded, several low-lying areas are still cleaning up or waiting for the water to slowly recede. The additional rain could exacerbate the existing flooding and lead to new flooding.

There are more coastal flood warnings in place due to this storm.

There's also a threat of damaging winds. We could see gusts as high as 50 mph and there's a threat of more downed trees, and power lines, with a potential for further power outages.

Behind this storm is a burst of cold Arctic air that will cool us down ahead of even more precipitation.

We're tracking a storm Monday night into Tuesday that has the potential to drop snow all over the region. It will be cold enough

Stay with our NEXT Weather team for the latest on both these storms.

Thursday weather forecast,high temperature for Philadelphia, Pa.

Thursday is a mild day with a mix of sun and clouds, more sun at the Jersey Shore. We're reaching a high of 49 degrees in Philadelphia, about 46 at the Jersey Shore and a cooler 43 in the Lehigh Valley.

At least we have a day or two to dry out! Conditions will be cloudy into the day on Friday before the storm arrives in the evening.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 49

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for PM storm dropping over an inch of rain in some spots. High 49, Low 33

Saturday: Friday PM storm lingers into early AM hours. High 58, Low 48

Sunday: Sunny, cooler. High 42, Low 31

Monday: Chilly, a few snow flakes possible. High 33, Low 25

Tuesday: Snow showers. High 33, Low 28

Wednesday: Very cold. High 27, Low 19