Concrete slab from construction site injures woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 30-year-old woman was in critical condition with a head injury after she was hit by a concrete slab that fell off a building under construction, according to police.

The woman was struck after 9 a.m. on the 200 block of South 13th Street, near Walnut Street.

Contractors were working on a building when the slab fell.

A woman was rushed to the hospital after part of a facade fell off of a building at 13th and Walnut Streets in Center City this morning, witnesses say @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/OStCd4WYLu — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 8, 2023

Medics took the woman to Jefferson University Hospital.

Records show the Walnut Square apartment building was issued a violation from the city's Licenses and Inspections department in November for an unsafe wall. It's not clear if that wall is the same facade that partially collapsed.

A resident who lives nearby said he heard the debris falling. This is the second time he knows of that this has happened.

"This is dangerous, I hope the woman is alright, I hope she wasn't seriously hurt," he said. "I know this building is pretty old and they're working on it now trying to fix it since the last time [debris] fell. I hope everybody is OK."

"It sounded like a big boom, a big boom and the building shook," a person who heard the slab falling said.

"It was concerning when I saw the body...I was more concerned about the body," they added.

Residents who live nearby said the building has been under construction for awhile.

"It could have been any of us," said a woman who lives nearby. "It's just crazy to see that the rocks fell over like that. ... It could have been any person I know."

"The more you look at it, it doesn't look steady up there."

Officials from the city Department of Licenses and Inspections were on the scene.