Community hopes cameras will help clean up West Philly business corridor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Community groups are trying to cut into crime in West Philadelphia, specifically the Lancaster Avenue business corridor just south of 41st Street.

"The Lancaster Ave. corridor will not be successful if people are afraid to spend their well-earned money," Pete Wilson, the President of the Philadelphia Community Outreach Corporation, said.

Kathy Jordan has lived in the area for around the last seven years. She says she's seen the neighborhood at its worst.

"When I first moved in here I was a little bit afraid when it was execution style killings right down the street from me," Jordan said.

But that's what led Jordan, now the chairperson for the Community Leaders Collaborative, to get involved with the work being done by PCOC. Leaders say their mission centers around bringing the community together to root out trouble.

"We send messages. We're not here to lock you up, we're here to wake you up. You're killing your people, destroying your community, and it needs to stop," Wilson said.

This busy strip of businesses got their attention a few years ago, and despite their work, it's still and uphill fight. Data from the District Attorney's Office shows there have been six shootings in the neighborhood since April 18, 2022, and at least 13 robberies, including seven where the suspect was armed.

But those efforts are now getting a boost, from some newly-installed cameras placed in the business corridor. Group leaders say they can see the cameras right on their phones. District Attorney Larry Krasner joined the group on Lancaster Tuesday, saying the cameras could make a major difference in the fight against crime.

"Every bit of available video not only allows us to prove cases, sometimes with no witnesses at all, but it also stops people from committing crimes in proximity to those cameras," Krasner said.

However, there are questions about what else is being done to prevent crime against businesses. Other groups like the LA 21 Business Association work to keep streets clean and clear of trash or debris. But when asked about more police on the block, Krasner didn't have a straight answer.

"I have faith that they're going to make the best decisions that they probably can, or possible can, under difficult circumstances. But I don't want to comment on what they do within their powers," Krasner said.

DA officials say they do have resources for business owners and employees who have been the victim of a crime. You can call (215) 686-8027 or you can reach out to the district attorney's website here.