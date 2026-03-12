Community College of Philadelphia to raise tuition starting this fall

The Community College of Philadelphia is raising tuition starting this fall.

The college's board of trustees approved the price hike, which raises the cost per credit hour from $159 to $174 beginning in the Fall 2026 semester, according to an announcement from the school Thursday.

Student fees will remain the same, the school said.

The $15 increase is necessary because of rising operating costs, flat public funding from the city and state, and costs associated with growing enrollment, the announcement says. The college serves more than 21,000 students annually and has seen steady growth since 2022.

The board views the increase — the first in nine years — as a "last-resort measure necessary to preserve academic quality, student services, and the long-term stability of the institution," according to the school's statement. CCP relies on tuition revenue, it says.

"We do not make this decision lightly," CCP President Dr. Alycia Marshall said in a statement in part. "This adjustment reflects our responsibility to balance access and affordability with long-term fiscal sustainability."

About 60% of Community College of Philadelphia students receive federal Pell Grants, which will continue to cover the cost of tuition for eligible students, the school says.

"Even with this increase, the first in nine years, Community College of Philadelphia remains the most affordable higher education option in the region," Harold T. Epps, the chair of the board of trustees, said in the statement.

Staff will be available to help students and families with questions about the change and financial aid.