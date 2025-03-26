Community College of Philadelphia narrowly avoids strike after reaching tentative agreement with faculty union

The Community College of Philadelphia and more than 1,200 faculty and staff members reached a tentative agreement early Wednesday to avert a potential strike.

Both the community college and leaders of the Faculty and Staff Federation of Community College of Philadelphia (FSFCCP) said they'll announce details about the tentative agreement later in the morning.

Union leaders and college officials said they wrapped up talks just before 4 a.m., about three hours before the union planned to initiate a strike.

Many worked through the night with no sleep.

"We want the students to know that we are united with your federation to make sure that you are able to end your semester and pursue your academic goals uninhibited," Shannon Rooney, the college's vice president for enrollment management and strategic communications, said.

She said the college is looking forward to sharing more details soon.

Union members were demanding wage and staffing increases, parental leave and free transportation for students.

The union said its members had been working without a contract since last August.

This is a developing story and will be updated.