Thousands come together for Community Appreciation Day in South Philadelphia

Thousands come together under sunny skies for Community Appreciation Day in South Philly

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson held his annual Community Appreciation Day on Saturday in South Philadelphia as thousands of people came together for the celebration.

Point Breeze Avenue and several other streets were shut down for the event that featured dozens of vendors.

It was also a family-friendly event where kids enjoyed amusement rides, a bounce house and other free entertainment.

"The first time I was here, the second we walked down the street, it felt like family right away," said Chris Millares. "Everybody was so welcoming [and] inviting. Just proud to be a part of it."

"It means a lot because we have so much violence and I think this is really nice. It's bringing the community together, it's bringing everybody together and it's a good event," said Chanel Jacobs.

The event has been held since 2009. Johnson said it means a lot to him to bring people together for something positive.

"Seeing smiles on our children's faces, seeing smiles on families' faces, most importantly coming together as a community is what this day is all about," he said.

Johnson was also joined by other elected officials, including Mayor Cherelle Parker, as they honored the work of several community leaders.

The day was also about giving back. The theme of the event was education matters. Kids received free school supplies, which couldn't have come at a better time with the school year starting on Monday.

"My daughter needs everything that they handing out," said Sabrina Webb. "She's going to the 7th grade."

Johnson said this day was all about showing appreciation to the community. And for many, the love was well received.

"I love what they are doing for the community," Webb said.