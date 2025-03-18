Couple travels to Delaware in cross-county love story to renew vows: "This is our 38th state"

Colorado couple marks 38th vow renewal in Delaware, reaffirming their love in every state

A tradition spanning nearly four decades, brought a Colorado couple to Delaware to complete their 38th vow renewal.

"Each year Todd and I go to a different state, and we renew our vows," Traci Bult said. "So, this is our 38th state, Delaware."

On Tuesday, Todd and Traci Bult stood in front of a crowd inside Grace United Methodist Church in Wilmington to reaffirm their love for each other.

"I like that he always has my back all the time and I love him," Traci said.

"I just really love her," Todd said. "She's my best friend and that's really important."

They've renewed their vows all throughout the country including at LOVE Park in Philadelphia in 2023 and Atlantic City, New Jersey last year.

"It always turns into an adventure," Todd said.

The couple's cross-country love story started when the two got married in 1987. However, a year after their wedding, they found out the pastor who married them was no longer a minister.

Todd and Traci Bult got married in 1987. Todd Bult

"I looked at Todd and I said I'm not even sure if we're married," Traci said. "So, we ended up getting married in a little chapel in Las Vegas and that's how it started."

This ceremony marked their 38th state together in the country's first state.

"This tradition is very important to us and every year we set time aside and we go on vacation to a different state and we just spend time reconnecting because a lot of life happens to us."

The couple still has 12 more states left on their list. They have yet to make plans on next year's location for their upcoming vow renewal.