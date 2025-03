Colorado couple marks 38th vow renewal in Delaware, reaffirming their love in every state Todd and Traci Bult have been renewing their vows in every state for almost four decades. From New Mexico to Ohio and now the first state. The two reaffirmed their love in Delaware Tuesday morning at Grace United Methodist Church marking their 38th vow renewal since saying I do in 1987. The two checked off Pennsylvania in 2023 with a ceremony at LOVE Park.