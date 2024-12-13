Collingswood homeowners deck the halls for annual holiday decorating contest

In Collingswood, the holiday season is not just about twinkling lights and festive decorations, it's about creating a sense of nostalgia, joy, and community.

For Desiree Wright, holiday decorating is a deeply personal tradition. "I come up with a theme every year, and this year I picked "A Charlie Brown Christmas," said Wright, who has transformed her home into a holiday wonderland.

Her decorations aren't just about the present, they reflect cherished memories from her childhood. "Everything in the front of my house is [from] when I was little," Wright explained. "The Peanuts, we would watch it as a family and then we would bake cookies. I love the Heatmiser, I love the Grinch."

Wright is one of many residents participating in Collingswood's Holiday House Decorating Contest, the annual tradition that has become a beloved way for homeowners to share their festive spirit with the greater community.

The competition has grown in popularity as more and more residents go above and beyond to create dazzling displays that light up the neighborhood.

Lindsey Ferguson with the Borough of Collingswood noted that the contest was born out of a desire to spotlight the incredible creativity of local homeowners. "It was something where we saw our residents really going above and beyond doing these amazing displays," Ferguson said.

Joey DeMarco is another Collingswood resident and shares the same passion for holiday decorations. "I just remember as a kid how special Christmas always felt, and not just the day but the whole season," DeMarco says. "I loved looking at the lights. I loved doing all the activities, the movies. So, I've always carried that forward and just try to continue doing that for the kids."

The holiday decorating contest has three categories:

Most Classic

Most Creative

Best Block

Wright said the competition is about more than just winning. "It's a competition, but it makes the whole town get in the spirit of the holiday. It's just magical."