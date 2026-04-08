Armed man killed in standoff after breaking into home in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, source says

A man who broke into a home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night is dead after a standoff with police disrupted an attempted burglary, a law enforcement source tells CBS News Philadelphia.

SWAT teams were called out to Rhodes Avenue in Collingdale around 9:30 p.m. after someone watching the home on Ring cameras reported seeing two masked and armed men breaking and entering the residence.

It's not clear what the suspects wanted to steal from the home.

With the suspects inside and police outside, a standoff ensued for several hours. During that, police deployed a pepper spray canister that sparked a fire.

Citizen

As the home filled with smoke, one of the suspected burglars left the house and was taken into custody. The second suspect never came out and was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney's office and Collingdale police, the source said.

The source said the home was being leased by a Radnor middle school teacher who is in custody on child sexual assault charges. That man — 43-year-old Michael Robinson — was arrested in late February on a warrant out of Texas, and was set to be extradited.

U.S. Marshals had said Robinson traveled to Tyler, Texas, in August 2024 to meet a minor under 15 years old whom he met online and allegedly sexually assaulted them over the course of a weekend.