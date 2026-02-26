Pennsylvania middle school employee wanted in Texas on child sex assault charges arrested

A Pennsylvania school district employee wanted in Texas on child sexual assault charges was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday in Delaware County.

Michael Robinson, 43, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Windermere Avenue in Wayne, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release. He's being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility and is awaiting extradition to Texas, according to the federal law enforcement agency.

U.S. Marshals said Robinson traveled to Tyler, Texas, in August 2024 to meet a minor under 15 years old whom he met online and allegedly sexually assaulted them over the course of a weekend.

Robinson was indicted by the Smith County District Attorney's Office in December 2025, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Robinson worked as a paraprofessional at Radnor Township Middle School, the federal law enforcement agency said. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Radnor Township School District for comment and is awaiting a response.