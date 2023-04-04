Watch CBS News
Child airlifted to CHOP after falling into Collegeville well: officials

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

COLLEGVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A child has been airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after falling into a well in Collegeville, Montgomery County, officials said Tuesday night. 

The incident happened at around 5:20 p.m. and the child was rescued roughly 40 minutes later. 

The child's condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials said the child is most likely being transported out of precaution due to his age. 

