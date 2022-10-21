Collegeville Italian Bakery serving up Phillies themed treats

COLLEGEVILLE, PA. (CBS) -- There's wings, pizza and pretzels, but you got to have some sweets in there. CBS3 visited Collegeville Italian Bakery where they are baking up a number of Phillies-themed sweets.

Tomato pies are selling straight out of the oven and Phillies fans can't get enough.

At Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County, it's known for its famous pizza and fresh baked goods.

"Collegeville Italian Bakery, I've been coming here for probably 20 years," Charles Burger said.

The bakery has been bringing families together for nearly 30 years. And on days like these, they do things with a Philly twist.

"We do different things with the Phillies tomato pie, the Phillies mini donuts, the Phillies do it yourself kit," Steve Cacarey, co-owner of Collegeville Italian Bakery, said.

We got a chance to try out their hot selling donut kit and it didn't disappoint.

For some fans, it wasn't all about the sweets.

"I'm trying to get some tomato pie for lunch today and celebrate the Phils, hopefully," Zach Roman, a Phillies fan said.

Fans at home might be turning to food to distract them from the intensity of Friday night's game.

"It'll be a tough series, but I really hope that the Phils will prevail," Burger said.