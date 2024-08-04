Driver charged with DUI, causing crash that killed former Bucks County volunteer firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with several crimes after he allegedly crashed a utility task vehicle on June 2, killing his passenger, while fleeing police in Bucks County, according to the district attorney.

Colin John Wahlers, of Perkasie, was arraigned Friday on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police, involuntary manslaughter and other charges, according to the Bucks County district attorney's office.

At the time of the crash, Wahlers was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side vehicle, which the DA described as an "off-highway utility vehicle," with Joseph Kay, 35, as a passenger. A Hilltown Township police officer saw Wahlers driving dangerously at Route 152 and Hilltown Pike just before 1 a.m., according to the DA. The officer saw Wahlers drive over a grassy area, run a stop sign and veer off the road in the 1900 block of Mill Road and then tried to pull him over, the DA said. Wahlers allegedly kept speeding and turned onto Green Street. Wahlers allegedly lost control when turning onto Rickert Road at a high speed and the vehicle flipped, according to the DA's account.

Both Wahlers and Kay were ejected from the vehicle, and Kay received medical attention but died at the scene, the DA said.

Kay was a former volunteer firefighter for the Plumsteadville Fire Company.

An investigation into the vehicle found no mechanical problems that would have caused the crash, and tests showed Wahlers' blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for operating a vehicle, the DA said.

Wahlers was also charged with five traffic offenses, including reckless driving, driving at unsafe speeds and driving an unregistered vehicle, the DA's office said.

Wahlers was released after posting bail Friday.