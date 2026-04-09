Viral therapy dog shares message of acceptance to students in Philadelphia

A special visitor at Clarke Pennsylvania is proving that connection can go far beyond just words.

With his vest and sparkly collar, Cole the Deaf Dog walked into a room full of excited students in Philly's Overbrook neighborhood.

"It was great for them to see another example of who could be impacted by hearing loss," Speech Supervisor and Acting Director Claire Atkinson said. "They're all children who are deaf or hard of hearing. They all use technology like cochlear implants or hearing aids."

Clarke Pennsylvania is located on St. Joseph's University's campus. The school teaches and provides resources to countless students who are deaf or hard of hearing through several programs.

The 9-year-old rescue pit bull lives in Millville, New Jersey, with his dad Chris Hannah. Hannah adopted Cole, who was born deaf, from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland in 2017.

"Cole adores the tiny humans, as we call them," Hannah said. "He just loves the small hands and the compassion that they show at this age, which is awesome."

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Together, they have spent years visiting schools and teaching kids about the power of embracing their uniqueness. Along the way, Hannah has shared Chris's story on social media, leading to a large following.

"Everybody can just be who they are," Hannah said. "We want kids to realize what makes you different is what makes you unique and what makes you special and everybody belongs."

That mission continues to expand as Hannah and Cole have welcomed more friends over the years.

"We have a team of four dogs now," Hannah said. "Three were born deaf and one was born deaf and blind. And they're all certified therapy dogs that work with Cole."

Chris Hannah

After lots of cuddles and tricks, it was time for Cole to get in his steps. Each student got a turn to walk him using his leash as the pup patiently went on the same route over and over again.

At the end of the visit, the students all thanked Cole and Hannah, making for a proper send-off.