Code Purple air quality alert forces Philadelphia to suspend trash pickup; ground delay issued at PHL

Health officials in Philadelphia have issued a Code Purple air quality alert as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to blanket the city.

Philadelphia suspended trash and recycling pickups and closed pools and spray grounds because of the air quality. The haze and low visibility also led the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground delay at Philadelphia International Airport from 2 to 11 p.m.

City officials will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today to provide an update on the ongoing air quality emergency. CBS News Philadelphia will stream the news conference in the video player attached and on YouTube.

Leaders are emphasizing that everyone is at risk of being impacted by the smoke. Depending on the winds, they warn that some neighborhoods could have worse air quality than others. They urge people not to leave their trash or recycling while the services are suspended.

Air-conditioned city libraries are open, and residents can call 211 to find their nearest one.

While the city is not recommending that outdoor events be canceled, Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson says it's better to stay inside as much as possible. If residents go outside, it's suggested to wear an N95 or KN95 mask.

"This situation is dangerous, and if we all take care and look out for each other, we will get through this," Raval-Nelson said Thursday night. "But we need everybody to listen and take advice."

CBS News Philadelphia saw residents outside Friday, with some wearing masks. They said they're limiting their outdoor activities.

"It's been scary because I have COPD, so it's been rough," Joseph Smith said. "I didn't go out much yesterday. Unfortunately, I won't be out much today either."

"The sky is more of a gray blue, so I am making some changes to my walking," a woman from Fairmount said. "My dog needs to walk, but I'm also thinking differently about how much or how long."

City leaders hope the air will improve this weekend, but they warn conditions could quickly change and impact other services.