"Code Blue" alerts issued across Philadelphia area with temperatures set to drop below freezing
Chilly weather is gripping Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware into the holiday season, with low temperatures in the teens forecast for Sunday and Monday. Lows will hover in the mid-20s through the Christmas holiday, our NEXT Weather team says.
With these cold temperatures, counties across the Philadelphia area have issued "Code Blue" alerts, activating warming shelters for people in need.
Authorities urge residents to bring pets inside during cold weather and to look out for one another, especially elderly neighbors and the homeless population.
Here are some places to keep warm and phone numbers to call for help.
Code Blue Alerts in Pennsylvania
Bucks County
Bucks County issued a Code Blue on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, due to the forecasted cold temperatures dropping below 20 degrees before two or more consecutive days.
Three shelters have been activated for this alert:
Upper Bucks
Quakertown Masonic Lodge – First Floor
501 W. Broad Street
Quakertown, PA 18951
Opens at 8:30 p.m.
Central Bucks
Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church
1401 Meetinghouse Rd
Warminster, PA 18974
Opens at 7:30 p.m.
Lower Bucks
Shir Ami Synagogue
101 Richboro Newtown Rd.
Newtown, PA 18940
Opens at 8:30 p.m.
Bucks County's Code Blue is in effect nightly through Dec. 24.
Philadelphia County
The city's Office of Homeless Services says a Code Blue is active through noon on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. If you need to help someone living outdoors, you can contact the city's Homeless Street Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County has been in a Code Blue since Dec. 18 and will remain in the emergency through 9 a.m. on Dec. 24. Residents of the county who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue should call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.
Code Blue Alerts in New Jersey
Code Blue alerts are in place in all of New Jersey's 21 counties, aside from Hunterdon, according to the NJ211 website. You can get more information by dialing 211 or texting your New Jersey ZIP code to 898-211.
The start and end dates for the alerts vary by county, but all are in effect through Sunday, Dec. 22.
You can find a list of warming centers for your county at the link above.
Additionally, major cities including Atlantic City and Trenton are making their own resources available during the Code Blue.
Atlantic City's Code Blue is in effect Saturday through 8 a.m. Dec. 24. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard will be open to anyone in need of food and shelter.
When available, Atlantic City police officers are providing transportation to the Mission, the city's Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.
In Trenton, the Sam Naples Senior Center at 611 Chestnut Avenue will be open as a warming shelter, Mayor W. Reed Gusciora announced in a news release. Anyone needing transportation should call 609-989-3462.
The Rescue Mission of Trenton is a designated Code Blue shelter for Mercer County and will be open 24 hours.
"Code Purple" in Delaware
Delaware's term for a Code Blue is Code Purple. Shelters will be ready to help people in need on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, according to a post from the Friendship House of Delaware.
Anyone in need should reach out to their nearest Friendship House empowerment center. A list is available at this link.