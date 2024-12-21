"Code Blue" alerts issued across Philadelphia area with temperatures set to drop below freezing

Chilly weather is gripping Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware into the holiday season, with low temperatures in the teens forecast for Sunday and Monday. Lows will hover in the mid-20s through the Christmas holiday, our NEXT Weather team says.

With these cold temperatures, counties across the Philadelphia area have issued "Code Blue" alerts, activating warming shelters for people in need.

Authorities urge residents to bring pets inside during cold weather and to look out for one another, especially elderly neighbors and the homeless population.

Here are some places to keep warm and phone numbers to call for help.

Code Blue Alerts in Pennsylvania

Bucks County

Bucks County issued a Code Blue on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, due to the forecasted cold temperatures dropping below 20 degrees before two or more consecutive days.

Three shelters have been activated for this alert:

Upper Bucks

Quakertown Masonic Lodge – First Floor

501 W. Broad Street

Quakertown, PA 18951

Opens at 8:30 p.m.

Central Bucks

Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church

1401 Meetinghouse Rd

Warminster, PA 18974

Opens at 7:30 p.m.

Lower Bucks

Shir Ami Synagogue

101 Richboro Newtown Rd.

Newtown, PA 18940

Opens at 8:30 p.m.

Bucks County's Code Blue is in effect nightly through Dec. 24.

Philadelphia County

The city's Office of Homeless Services says a Code Blue is active through noon on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. If you need to help someone living outdoors, you can contact the city's Homeless Street Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.

Due to the extreme cold, a #CodeBlue is in effect until noon, 12/24. Call @PhiladelphiaGov's #Homeless Street Outreach Team at (215) 232-1984 to get help for someone who's living/sleeping outdoors. Learn more about how we help during winter weather https://t.co/Fr2GkkV4lb pic.twitter.com/R9CK7HxxPm — Homeless Services (@PHLCityHomeless) December 20, 2024

Montgomery County

Montgomery County has been in a Code Blue since Dec. 18 and will remain in the emergency through 9 a.m. on Dec. 24. Residents of the county who need emergency shelter during a Code Blue should call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.

Code Blue Alerts in New Jersey

Code Blue alerts are in place in all of New Jersey's 21 counties, aside from Hunterdon, according to the NJ211 website. You can get more information by dialing 211 or texting your New Jersey ZIP code to 898-211.

The start and end dates for the alerts vary by county, but all are in effect through Sunday, Dec. 22.

You can find a list of warming centers for your county at the link above.

Additionally, major cities including Atlantic City and Trenton are making their own resources available during the Code Blue.

Atlantic City's Code Blue is in effect Saturday through 8 a.m. Dec. 24. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard will be open to anyone in need of food and shelter.

When available, Atlantic City police officers are providing transportation to the Mission, the city's Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.

In Trenton, the Sam Naples Senior Center at 611 Chestnut Avenue will be open as a warming shelter, Mayor W. Reed Gusciora announced in a news release. Anyone needing transportation should call 609-989-3462.

The Rescue Mission of Trenton is a designated Code Blue shelter for Mercer County and will be open 24 hours.

"Code Purple" in Delaware

Delaware's term for a Code Blue is Code Purple. Shelters will be ready to help people in need on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, according to a post from the Friendship House of Delaware.

Friendship House is calling Code Purple for New Castle County on Saturday 12/21 & Sunday 12/22. If you know anyone in... Posted by Friendship House of Delaware on Thursday, December 19, 2024

Anyone in need should reach out to their nearest Friendship House empowerment center. A list is available at this link.