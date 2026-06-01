25 people arrested, 52 chickens recovered during raid breaking up cockfight in Chester, Pennsylvania

Police arrested 25 people and recovered 52 chickens while breaking up an active cockfight in Delaware County over the weekend.

Law enforcement acted on a tip received last week about a cockfight scheduled for Saturday in the 500 block of Franklin Street in Chester, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a news release Monday.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant Saturday night and interrupted the cockfight in progress. They arrested 25 people, rescued 52 live birds and found three dead roosters.

The live birds were taken to the PSPCA headquarters in Philadelphia for treatment. They will remain in PSPCA custody pending their surrender or adjudication of the court case, according to the animal shelter.

"Cockfighting is one of the most brutal forms of animal cruelty," Nicole Wilson, PSPCA director of animal law enforcement and shelter operations, said in a statement. "These birds are forced to fight to near death one cut at a time, suffering devastating injuries in the process."

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states and a felony in 42 states, including Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

The PSPCA said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact its hotline at 866-601-SPCA.