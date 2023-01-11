Watch CBS News
Cobbs Creek triple shooting leaves 2 men critically wounded

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood sent a teenager and two men to the hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at 60th and Catherine Streets.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot twice in his chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot once in the chest, police said.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right ear, police said. He's in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

