Stabbing in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, leaves 19-year-old man dead, police say

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the backyard of a home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said.

The stabbing happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in the yard of a home on Virginia Avenue, according to police.

Police said that 19-year-old Alexander Camacho was stabbed in the lower portion of his body. He was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact police.