Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, leaves 19-year-old man dead, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the backyard of a home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said. 

The stabbing happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in the yard of a home on Virginia Avenue, according to police. 

Police said that 19-year-old Alexander Camacho was stabbed in the lower portion of his body. He was taken to Paoli Hospital, where he died due to his injuries. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact police.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.