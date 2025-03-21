New Jersey ShopRite store recalls ground beef, pork for possible plastic contamination

Exton Square Mall sold to developer, and more top stories | Digital Brief

The ShopRite grocery chain is recalling one day's worth of certain meat products made and sold at one location this week, because they may have been contaminated with plastic fragments.

The recall is of store-made ground beef, pork and meatloaf mix produced and sold at the ShopRite of Laurel Hill in Clementon, New Jersey on Thursday, March 20.

All of the recalled packages have a sell-by date of March 20. ShopRite said those products may contain plastic due to a problem with a meat grinder.

ShopRite says anyone who may have purchased the recalled items can return them to the store for a refund or replacement. The company will also contact Price Plus card members who purchased the products and alert them of the recall.

The recall only affects shoppers at the Laurel Hill location in Clementon.

ShopRite is receiving customer concerns and questions at 1-800-746-7748.