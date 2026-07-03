Philadelphia Flyers sign RFA Leo Carlsson to 5-year, $90 million offer sheet

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 21-year-old center Leo Carlsson to a five-year, $90 million offer sheet, the team said Friday.

The contract carries a $18 million annual average value. The Anaheim Ducks have seven days to match the offer sheet or receive four first-round draft picks from the Flyers as compensation.

"The Flyers will have no further comment until Anaheim makes their decision to match the terms of the offer or accept the compensation of draft picks," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement.

The Ducks have said they would match any offer sheet tendered to Carlsson and Briere and the Flyers are forcing their hand.

Carlsson was drafted second overall in the 2023 NHL draft and is coming off a career season in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound pivot set career highs in goals (29), assists (38) and points (67) in 70 regular-season games for the Ducks. He added four goals and 11 points in 12 playoff games.

In his three-year career, Carlsson has 141 points in 201 games.

This is a developing story and will be updated.