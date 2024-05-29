Classic Cake in Cherry Hill reopens four years after massive fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) -- Camden County became a lot sweeter. The widely-anticipated Classic Cake store in Cherry Hill reopened four years after it went up in flames.

On the grand reopening Wednesday, the retail shop at 486 Evesham Road was bustling with loyal customers who had missed their cakes, coffee and company.

Laura Meltzer, who lives in the area, is one of those customers.

"Our kids would be here all the time, it's just a local hangout. It's almost like an extension of home," Meltzer said.

Another patron, Joshua Laster, said he's excited to be able to have a place he can find gifts and treats for celebrations.

"Just even looking at the case, so much is ready to go, pick up and celebrate with," Laster said. "It's a happy day that they're open again."

Owners Laura Kratchman-Gold and Barry Kratchman, a brother and sister duo, said watching their store get burned in 2020 was traumatic.

"We were all in a huddle and just watched the store go down," Kratchman-Gold said. "It was really tragic."

Still, with no store, they powered through the pandemic, keeping all their commitments to cake orders. With the help of some local businesses, they were able to fulfill orders, and Kratchman's own home became a bakery.

"We used my own home for about two years, so we were continuing the process. Every Friday, people would come to my house and pick up the cakes," he said.

Supply chain issues delayed the rebuild, but finally, a little over four years after the fire, their hard work paid off. At their new location, they have a new cake studio with a window where customers can see the cake decorators designing confections. There's also a larger display area and a custom, commissioned mural.

"It's an amazing day," Kratchman said. "It's been many years in the making, but I think our vision came true and it turned out exactly the way we wanted it."