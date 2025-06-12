City pools in Philadelphia will open this week. Here is the 2025 schedule of Phase One.
Phase one of the city pools in Philadelphia will start this week as temperatures rise and summer approaches.
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson announced on Thursday that over 60 outdoor public pools will be opened this summer on a rolling basis.
"Everyone deserves a safe place to cool off during the hottest months, regardless of their neighborhood," said Slawson in the release. "Thanks to the commitment of nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants, we are on track to open our pools as planned this summer. The hard work of our Parks and Recreation team and city leaders ensures these spaces are safe, welcoming, and well-maintained."
The first opening will be the Hunting Park Pool in North Philly. Phase One is from June 13-22.
The city website states that all the opening times for the pools vary daily. The website also said all public pools will offer free swim lessons for children from 1-4 p.m. daily.
"Parents and caregivers are responsible for watching their children in the pool deck and following all pool rules. Any child under the age of eight must be within arms reach of their parent or guardian at all times when in the water," the city said in the release.
"As we welcome summer and mark the end of the school year, our public pools bring life to our neighborhoods. They offer a place for families to unwind, for children to play freely, and for communities to come together," said Mayor Cherelle Parker in the release. "Opening these free pools, especially in areas that need them most, reflects our commitment to joy, safety and opportunity for every Philadelphia family."
Philadelphia pools opening schedule 2025 phase one
Friday, June 13
- Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Saturday, June 14
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA 19111
- Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122
Sunday, June 15
- Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121
Monday, June 16
- Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, PA 19134
- Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114
- Fishtown Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125
Tuesday, June 17
- Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19139
- Marian Anderson Pool - 1713 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Wednesday, June 18
- Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
- Ridgway Pool – 1301 Carpenter St., 19147
- Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119
- Feltonville Pool – 4726-4700 Ella St., 19120
Thursday, June 19
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
Friday, June 20
- Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137
- Morris Estate - 1610 W Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126
Saturday, June 21
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
- Northern Liberties - 321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Sunday, June 22
- Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128
Which Philadelphia pools are not opening?
Nine city pools won't open this summer because of an ongoing rebuild project construction or necessary repairs, the city said.
Here are the pools:
- 12th & Cambria Pool
- Amos Pool
- Baker Pool
- Cecil B. Moore Pool
- Cohen (Hillside) Pool
- McVeigh Pool
- Myers Pool
- Sample Pool
- Ziehler Pool