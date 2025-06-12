Watch CBS News
City pools in Philadelphia will open this week. Here is the 2025 schedule of Phase One.

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbil is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phase one of the city pools in Philadelphia will start this week as temperatures rise and summer approaches.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson announced on Thursday that over 60 outdoor public pools will be opened this summer on a rolling basis.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to cool off during the hottest months, regardless of their neighborhood," said Slawson in the release. "Thanks to the commitment of nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants, we are on track to open our pools as planned this summer. The hard work of our Parks and Recreation team and city leaders ensures these spaces are safe, welcoming, and well-maintained."

The first opening will be the Hunting Park Pool in North Philly. Phase One is from June 13-22.

The city website states that all the opening times for the pools vary daily. The website also said all public pools will offer free swim lessons for children from 1-4 p.m. daily.

"Parents and caregivers are responsible for watching their children in the pool deck and following all pool rules. Any child under the age of eight must be within arms reach of their parent or guardian at all times when in the water," the city said in the release.

"As we welcome summer and mark the end of the school year, our public pools bring life to our neighborhoods. They offer a place for families to unwind, for children to play freely, and for communities to come together," said Mayor Cherelle Parker in the release. "Opening these free pools, especially in areas that need them most, reflects our commitment to joy, safety and opportunity for every Philadelphia family."  

Philadelphia pools opening schedule 2025 phase one

Friday, June 13

  • Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15

  • Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Monday, June 16

Tuesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 18

Thursday, June 19

  • Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115
  • Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

Sunday, June 22

Which Philadelphia pools are not opening?

Nine city pools won't open this summer because of an ongoing rebuild project construction or necessary repairs, the city said. 

Here are the pools:

  1. 12th & Cambria Pool
  2. Amos Pool
  3. Baker Pool
  4. Cecil B. Moore Pool
  5. Cohen (Hillside) Pool
  6. McVeigh Pool
  7. Myers Pool
  8. Sample Pool
  9. Ziehler Pool
Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

