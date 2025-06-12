City pools in Philadelphia will open this week. Here is the 2025 schedule of Phase One.

Phase one of the city pools in Philadelphia will start this week as temperatures rise and summer approaches.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson announced on Thursday that over 60 outdoor public pools will be opened this summer on a rolling basis.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to cool off during the hottest months, regardless of their neighborhood," said Slawson in the release. "Thanks to the commitment of nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants, we are on track to open our pools as planned this summer. The hard work of our Parks and Recreation team and city leaders ensures these spaces are safe, welcoming, and well-maintained."

The first opening will be the Hunting Park Pool in North Philly. Phase One is from June 13-22.

The city website states that all the opening times for the pools vary daily. The website also said all public pools will offer free swim lessons for children from 1-4 p.m. daily.

"Parents and caregivers are responsible for watching their children in the pool deck and following all pool rules. Any child under the age of eight must be within arms reach of their parent or guardian at all times when in the water," the city said in the release.

"As we welcome summer and mark the end of the school year, our public pools bring life to our neighborhoods. They offer a place for families to unwind, for children to play freely, and for communities to come together," said Mayor Cherelle Parker in the release. "Opening these free pools, especially in areas that need them most, reflects our commitment to joy, safety and opportunity for every Philadelphia family."

Philadelphia pools opening schedule 2025 phase one

Friday, June 13

Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140

Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Saturday, June 14

Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA 19111

Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sunday, June 15

Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Monday, June 16

Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, PA 19134

Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Fishtown Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tuesday, June 17

Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19139

Marian Anderson Pool - 1713 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Wednesday, June 18

Thursday, June 19

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115

Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Friday, June 20

Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137

Morris Estate - 1610 W Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126

Saturday, June 21

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

Northern Liberties - 321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sunday, June 22

Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128

Which Philadelphia pools are not opening?

Nine city pools won't open this summer because of an ongoing rebuild project construction or necessary repairs, the city said.

Here are the pools:

12th & Cambria Pool Amos Pool Baker Pool Cecil B. Moore Pool Cohen (Hillside) Pool McVeigh Pool Myers Pool Sample Pool Ziehler Pool