Leaders in Philadelphia are again vowing to make changes to the city's foster care system and investigate what went wrong to lead to the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford earlier this month.

Malayshia, who lived in a foster home in West Philadelphia, was found dead in a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey, on Nov. 5. Her death has sparked intense scrutiny of the Department of Human Services, the city's child welfare and juvenile justice agency.

Her foster mother, Carprice Williams, who was a Philadelphia schoolteacher, was charged with murder the next day.

City Councilmember Cindy Bass on Thursday introduced legislation that would require the Department of Human Services to "develop and implement a comprehensive plan to transition ongoing child-welfare case management and foster-care placement oversight from privately contracted Community Umbrella agencies to direct public administration by the Department of Human Services."

The umbrella agencies are private community organizations that currently provide case management to families involved in the Department of Human Services, according to the city website.

The legislation would also establish requirements for reporting, accountability and implementation and "provide for the orderly transition of services" to protect kids and families.

"It's quite apparent as of now that they [at DHS] haven't done it, despite what happened to little Malayshia Alford, they don't intend to do it, they won't do it, and we're going to have to make them do it," Bass said.

Bass added she is looking forward to hearings and discussion on this "in the near future."

City Council's Committee of the Whole is also slated to have a public hearing Friday morning about how city agencies could have prevented Malayshia's death. DHS Commissioner Kim Ali is expected to testify.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and District Attorney Larry Krasner have also launched investigations into the foster care system in light of Malayshia's death.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office declined comment.

Earlier this week, relatives and community members marched across the city to call for changes at the Department of Human Services in the wake of Malayshia's death.