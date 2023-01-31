2 Reading, Pa. YouTubers killed in car crash

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men killed in a crash in Lehigh County are being mourned by fans of their YouTube channel, Schaffrilllas Productions, which has 1.5 million subscribers.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road when their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

According to the International Business Times, both were content creators for Schaffrillas Productions, their shared YouTube channel which is a combination of their last names.

Family and fans are grieving the loss of the two young men who made it their life purpose to entertain others.

#PrayForSchaffrillas

I couldn’t fit my thoughts into a tweet so put it all in a note with photo below pic.twitter.com/dg4idFG1sk — RavenSplat (@Ravensplat) January 31, 2023

Schaffer's fiance has taken to Twitter to grieve with the fans.

I haven't stopped crying. We were going to get married. You asked me to marry you. You are my heart and soul @Mr_Dr_Chris. I don't know how I can do this without you. I miss your hugs and kisses. We were supposed to voice chat when you came home. You never came home. — Amber (@AmberOfLovee) January 30, 2023

On Twitter, people are using the hashtag #PrayForSchafrillas while mourning the content creators.