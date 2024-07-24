Family gathers to remember father killed in hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Frankford section

Relatives search for answers after man dies in hit-and-run on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia

Relatives search for answers after man dies in hit-and-run on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tears rolled down Briannie Miranda's face as she remembered what she loved the most about her father, Christian Miranda, who she says was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday morning along Aramingo Avenue.

"He was a goofball. I think one thing we all remember about him is his laugh. He was crazy. He was energetic," Briannie Miranda said.

She said her family is heartbroken at the loss and they're doing their best to get through the toughest of times as a family.

"I think we are doing our best to lean on each other as best as we can and we keep pushing," she said," Briannie Miranda said.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday at the scene of the accident.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Chris was an awesome cousin. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his daughters," cousin Victor Torres said. "He would go above and beyond and give the shirt off his back."

Family members formed a growing memorial in his honor and released balloons.

"We are here because it's something that we usually do in our culture. We come to the place where the person passed away to pay our respects and to bring awareness to the case," said Maria Miranda, Christian Miranda's sister.

Police say they are investigating the accident and say the driver involved left the scene.

Relatives say they hope someone saw something or heard something that morning.

"Even if it was a mistake, just come forward," Torres said. "We need closure."

Family members said they were touched by the turnout Wednesday evening and wish Christian Miranda were there to see it.