Driver wreaks havoc in Haddonfield, scaring residents and damaging restaurant: police

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Caution tape still blocked off part of the entrance to the British Chip Shop on Kings Highway in Haddonfield Friday after a man caused havoc in several South Jersey communities.

Tables were turned over and the restaurant's window was broken. Witnesses told CBS News Philadelphia a brick pillar took most of the impact and stopped a driver from plowing through the business Thursday evening.

"I think they're in a little bit of shock for sure. It's not something that happens every day, it's not something that happens anywhere every day," said Michael Marciante, the executive director for Downtown Haddonfield.

Store security video showed a white Dodge Charger driving on the sidewalk before crashing into the British Chip Shop around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the driver then drove back down the sidewalk as shoppers and pedestrians jumped out of the way. Several scrapes were left behind on the concrete.

"We're unsure what the motive was. He will be taken to the hospital, if not already, for toxicology," Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler said.

Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Christian Capacchione, of National Park, made his way onto side streets and out of Haddonfield and eventually broke down about 10 minutes away on Hood Avenue in Audubon.

"I just knew this was very bad, and I didn't know where it was going to go, just very scary," said Lauren Compagnola, who was inside her home on South Barrett Avenue when she saw the suspect holding a two-by-four.

Home security video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia captured Capacchione throwing a metal gate and trying to kick in a neighbor's door.

Witnesses said the suspect also smashed another home's window before sticking his head inside and demanding the homeowner's car keys.

"I was just frantic and started screaming for my husband to get the kids and go in the room because [the suspect] was moving very quickly," Compagnola said.

According to police, Capacchione tried to break into six homes. Two Audubon Police officers suffered minor injuries as Capacchione resisted arrest, but he was eventually taken into custody.

"We're really grateful that nobody was hurt. It's nothing short of a miracle," Haddonfield's Marciante said.

The owner and servers at the British Chip Shop were left shaken, and the owner posted on social media that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

We are still processing the shock of last night’s incident. Unfortunately, due to the damage caused to our building, we... Posted by The British Chip Shop on Friday, November 17, 2023

Cappacchione is now facing 16 criminal charges, and police said they are still investigating a motive and awaiting his toxicology results.