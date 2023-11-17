Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver wreaks havoc in Haddonfield, scaring residents and damaging restaurant: police

By Ryan Hughes, Tom Gardiner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspect in custody after wreaking havoc in Haddonfield
Suspect in custody after wreaking havoc in Haddonfield 02:29

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Caution tape still blocked off part of the entrance to the British Chip Shop on Kings Highway in Haddonfield Friday after a man caused havoc in several South Jersey communities.

Tables were turned over and the restaurant's window was broken. Witnesses told CBS News Philadelphia a brick pillar took most of the impact and stopped a driver from plowing through the business Thursday evening.

"I think they're in a little bit of shock for sure. It's not something that happens every day, it's not something that happens anywhere every day," said Michael Marciante, the executive director for Downtown Haddonfield.

Store security video showed a white Dodge Charger driving on the sidewalk before crashing into the British Chip Shop around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

16pkg-rh-haddonfield-sidewalk-crash-transfer-frame-785.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the driver then drove back down the sidewalk as shoppers and pedestrians jumped out of the way. Several scrapes were left behind on the concrete.

"We're unsure what the motive was. He will be taken to the hospital, if not already, for toxicology," Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler said.

Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Christian Capacchione, of National Park, made his way onto side streets and out of Haddonfield and eventually broke down about 10 minutes away on Hood Avenue in Audubon.

"I just knew this was very bad, and I didn't know where it was going to go, just very scary," said Lauren Compagnola, who was inside her home on South Barrett Avenue when she saw the suspect holding a two-by-four.

Home security video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia captured Capacchione throwing a metal gate and trying to kick in a neighbor's door.

Witnesses said the suspect also smashed another home's window before sticking his head inside and demanding the homeowner's car keys. 

"I was just frantic and started screaming for my husband to get the kids and go in the room because [the suspect] was moving very quickly," Compagnola said.

According to police, Capacchione tried to break into six homes. Two Audubon Police officers suffered minor injuries as Capacchione resisted arrest, but he was eventually taken into custody.

"We're really grateful that nobody was hurt. It's nothing short of a miracle," Haddonfield's Marciante said.

The owner and servers at the British Chip Shop were left shaken, and the owner posted on social media that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

We are still processing the shock of last night’s incident. Unfortunately, due to the damage caused to our building, we...

Posted by The British Chip Shop on Friday, November 17, 2023

Cappacchione is now facing 16 criminal charges, and police said they are still investigating a motive and awaiting his toxicology results. 

Ryan Hughes
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ryan Hughes joined CBS3 Eyewitness News in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 5:33 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.