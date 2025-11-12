Christ Church says Philadelphia's oldest surviving bell was vandalized

Philadelphia's oldest bell — it's not the Liberty Bell — was allegedly vandalized last week, according to Christ Church, located on North Second Street in Old City.

The church says its historic 1702 Great Bell was chipped after someone allegedly took paver stones and threw them at the bell.

The bell endured a few scuff marks and its marble mounting was cracked and chipped, Christ Church said on Instagram.

"As we move forward, we're committed to restoring the bell's setting with the same care and reverence that has preserved Christ Church for centuries. When we have a plan for restoration, we will share that plan with you and offer an opportunity to help," the church wrote on social media. "Together, we'll make sure the 1702 bell continues to stand as a testament to endurance and faith in the heart of Old City."

Christ Church said the alleged vandalism was reported to the National Park Service Police, and the church is still assessing the damage.

Founded in 1695, Christ Church was the first parish of the Church of England in Pennsylvania and is the birthplace of the American Episcopal Church. The church's current building was constructed sometime between 1727 and 1744.

At the time of the American Revolution, Christ Church was the tallest building in the colonies.

Presidents George Washington and John Adams, Founding Fathers Benjamin Franklin and Robert Morris and Betsy Ross are among many of the historic figures in U.S. history to have attended Sunday services at Christ Church.