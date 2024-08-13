Man arrested for stealing over $100,000 worth of jewelry from Philadelphia retailer, police say

Police investigating double murder-suicide in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, more top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a man accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of jewelry from a Center City retailer in late July, authorities announced Tuesday.

Chim Phu, 53, was charged with gunpoint robbery, violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, narcotics offenses and other related charges for his alleged role in a retail robbery on the 900 block of Arch Street back on July 31.

After issuing a warrant, police and SWAT teams arrested Phu on Saturday, Aug. 3, in the 1600 block of 28th Street in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

While they were taking Phu into custody, investigators said they recovered loaded firearms, ammunition and narcotics from the area.

But where is the jewelry? According to police, the six-figure assortment of jewelry has yet to be recovered.