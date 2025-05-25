Child's heroics saved child in New Jersey after accidentally falling into Delaware River, police say

A child was rescued from the Delaware River Friday afternoon after accidentally falling into the water at a boat ramp in Burlington, police said.

The City of Burlington Police Department said just before 3:00 p.m. on May 23, a child accidently fell into the river. Another child nearby immediately jump into the water to hold the fallen child above water, helping the child stay afloat and remain calm.

A passing boater witnessed the situation and helped both children return safely to shore, authorities said.

The police department credits the swift response of both the child and boater that no one was injured.

"We commend the bravery displayed by the juvenile who acted without hesitation and express our appreciation to the boater who intervened," police said in a press release.

All individuals involved have been identified. No emergency services were required, and authorities said no further investigation is needed.