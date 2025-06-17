Couple elope at Chickie's & Pete's in Northeast Philadelphia: "It's about who you're with"

Crab fries, crab legs and true love set the stage for the elopement of newlyweds Heather Hanson and Eric Ghegan. Instead of going with a traditional wedding, they opted for a venue near and dear to their hearts: Chickie's & Pete's on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The source of inspiration for the couple? They said it was their desire for a personal, intimate wedding amid rising costs.

"It's not about how much money you spend or how big the party is, it's about who you're with," Hanson said.

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-based restaurant and bar known for its "Crab fries." The restaurant serves as a fan hub, especially for Philly sports fans on game days. But on a fateful Saturday night, a booth turned into a wedding venue.

Chickie's & Pete's

"Growing up, I never thought my wedding would be at a local restaurant. Every girl wants that big fairytale wedding, but it was absolutely beautiful. They made it feel so special," Hanson said.

The newlyweds grew up as best friends and officially began dating following Ghegan's time in the Army.

"It ended up lining up. We hit it off. We actually went to Chickie's & Pete's straight from the airport ... it's like he never left," Hanson said.

The whole elopement was captured on video, racking up thousands of supportive comments. Some big-name witnesses even made an appearance on the day.

Heather Hanson

"So, the original Pete's grandson, Pete, and the GM — they were all so excited and so enthusiastic when we told them they had to sign our stuff. Obviously, they had never done that before," Hanson said.

The elopement will forever live on in Chickie's & Pete's history — photos of the milestone will hang on a wall inside the restaurant.

"I recommend everyone do it because it was a good time, it really was," Ghegan said.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Sydney-Leigh Brockington contributed to this story.