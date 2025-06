Crab fries, crab legs and true love: Philadelphia couple elope at Chickie's & Pete's In search of an intimate wedding venue, Heather Hanson and Eric Ghegan recently eloped at Chickie's & Pete's in Northeast Philadelphia. "It's not about how much money you spend or how big the party is, it's about who you're with," Hanson said. Digital reporter Marcella Baietto has the story.