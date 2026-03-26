Chichester School District cancels classes Friday due to boil water advisory affecting multiple neighborhoods

A water main break Thursday night has prompted a boil water advisory and forced the Chichester School District to cancel classes Friday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene in Delaware County, where crews were seen working to fix the water main break on Bethel Avenue, which is just off U.S. Route 322.

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Chester Water Authority said in a Facebook post that a boil water advisory is in effect for these neighborhoods:

Upper Chichester

Lower Chichester

Marcus Hook

Twin Oaks

CWA said the boil water advisory is a precautionary measure. No contamination has been confirmed, but residents should boil their water before they drink it, make ice, brush their teeth, wash dishes, or prepare food, CWA said.

"CWA is working tirelessly to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," a post on Facebook said. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time."

The Chichester School District said it decided to cancel classes Friday based on the information it received from CWA about the water main break.

"This requirement makes it impossible for us to serve breakfast or lunch in a safe or sanitary manner," the Chichester School District said in a statement. "Due to these reasons, schools and offices will be closed. With the extra snow day we have built into our schedule, we will not need to make this day up. Have a great spring break."

This is a developing story and will be updated.