Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.

Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance.

"The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the same goal this year."

Trays full of pies, muffins, breakfast items and other desserts filled the kitchen at the bakery on Germantown Avenue.

"The crust is fabulous, number one. Number two, they're better than anything that I can make. And the Night Kitchen's pastries, in general, are just fabulous," customer Terri Bachman said.

It's expected to be a busy Thanksgiving travel season.