3 people in custody following fight at Chester High School: police

3 people in custody following fight at Chester High School: police

3 people in custody following fight at Chester High School: police

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Police say three people are in custody after a fight at Chester High School on Thursday. Police tell CBS3 that four people were involved in that fight.

One person was cut with something but is expected to be OK.

Officers are trying to figure out what caused the fight.