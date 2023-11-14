5 people injured after police chase ends with crash in Chester County

Chester County police chase ends with 5 people injured in crash

Chester County police chase ends with 5 people injured in crash

Chester County police chase ends with 5 people injured in crash

UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Five people were injured after a Kia crashed into a tractor trailer during a police chase in Chester County on Monday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday at Gordon Drive and Route 100 in Uwchlan Township.

Authorities confirmed they were chasing the car but would not say why.

Route 100 reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.