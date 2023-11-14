Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people injured after police chase ends with crash in Chester County

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Chester County police chase ends with 5 people injured in crash
Chester County police chase ends with 5 people injured in crash 00:29

UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Five people were injured after a Kia crashed into a tractor trailer during a police chase in Chester County on Monday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday at Gordon Drive and Route 100 in Uwchlan Township.

chester-county-crash.jpg

Authorities confirmed they were chasing the car but would not say why.

Route 100 reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 5:19 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.