5 people injured after police chase ends with crash in Chester County
UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Five people were injured after a Kia crashed into a tractor trailer during a police chase in Chester County on Monday night.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday at Gordon Drive and Route 100 in Uwchlan Township.
Authorities confirmed they were chasing the car but would not say why.
Route 100 reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
