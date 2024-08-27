How one New Jersey community is learning to save monarch butterflies

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Monarch butterflies are not on the endangered species just yet, but climate change, the use of pesticides and suburban sprawl have all had negative impacts, decreasing their numbers.

The Camden County Parks Department hosted a party Tuesday night in an effort to help reverse the trend.

There was food, face painting, balloon animals, bubbles, music and a call to action to save monarch butterflies.

"We are here today to help save the monarch butterfly. It's more to bring awareness, to tell people what they can do and what we have done as a county," Lauren Bonus, the superintendent of the Camden County Mosquito Commission, said.

Bonus, affectionately known as "the bug lady" by her colleagues, explained why the monarch is so important.

"They're pollinators," Bonus said. "They're beautiful, and they are just a spectacle in the insect world because they are the only butterfly to have such a large two-way migration."

One generation of monarchs migrates all the way down to Mexico, and three to four new generations then migrate back north, she added.

Potted milkweed, a plant the butterflies need to survive, was handed out to all attendees so they can plant them at home.

"It was great, you get to see the butterflies come out. … It was just a lot of fun, and it was great for the kids," said Brent Rovner, of Haddon Heights, who was at the event with his family.

Because of the large turnout Tuesday night, there's already discussions about finding a bigger space for next year's party.