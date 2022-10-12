Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot by Cherry Hill police, AG says

Cherry Hill police officer shoots, kills man
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities in New Jersey are investigating a fatal police shooting in Cherry Hill. The Attorney General's Office said Tuesday night it happened around 2 p.m. near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West.

The AG's Office claims a Cherry Hill Police Department officer fatally shot a man Tuesday.

Investigators are not releasing any further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

