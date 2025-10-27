FBI investigating barricade situation at Cherry Hill, New Jersey, home

The FBI responded to a barricade situation at a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, just down the street from an elementary school Monday morning.

There was a heavy police presence surrounding a home on Walt Whitman Boulevard in Cherry Hill as law enforcement continued to urge a person inside the Camden County residence to come outside.

There is no threat to the public, a spokesperson for the FBI Philadelphia Field Office said, adding that the agency was conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity."

FBI personnel may stay in the area for a short period of time, Cherry Hill police posted on social media.

The home is just a few houses away from the Horace Mann Elementary School, which was placed on a lockout due to the police activity. In an email to parents, the principal of the elementary school said the police activity is not related to anything at the elementary school.

During the lockout, the school said, "all outside activities are suspended, exterior doors remain secured, no one is permitted to enter or exit the building, except for outside activities, classroom instruction and the change of classes proceed as normal."

It's still unclear what prompted the standoff.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.