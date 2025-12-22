Shoppers brave Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey for last-minute Christmas shopping, holiday memories

The holiday rush was on Sunday night as shoppers scrambled to get last-minute holiday gifts inside the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey.

"I think it's worse than Black Friday," said shopper Shabnoor Begum.

Hurried holiday shoppers swarmed stores and pop-up shops alike, leaving some procrastinators like John Murphy coming up short.

"Every store we go into, they have larges, extra small, smalls — they don't have medium, though," Murphy said.

Zuleika Alvarado brought a friend to help her in what has become a bit of a holiday tradition.

"I always save it last minute," Alvarado said. "I try to push it off as long as I can."

Despite the crowds and the long lines, most who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia said they're taking it all in stride. In fact, they say it's part of the fun of the holiday season.

Jacques Parott grew up in New Jersey and is back to visit family and someone else pretty important: Santa Claus. Parott and his family braved the wait to get a final wish list delivered before the big day and — armed with a plan and a purpose — to make this Christmas one to remember.

"I just want them to have a true, great holiday for themselves," Parott said, "and I would do anything for the kids."