Community cheering on Cherry Hill 16u baseball team making run in Senior-League World Series

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage baseball team from Cherry Hill is playing in the Senior League World Series for the first time in South Carolina.

They are representing the entire east region.

A celebration is underway after the Cherry Hill Atlantic won 6-1 against a team from Hawaii, Central Maui.

"They've been focused, they've been disciplined. They pay attention together. They really earned today's win," Christian Carkeek, the Cherry Hill Atlantic 16u head coach, said.

Back home in Cherry Hill, Kaminski's Sports Bar & Restaurant was packed as people came to watch their first game in the tournament.

"Everybody's super excited and super proud for all of these kids that have been all around the complex so much," Adam Greenberg, a coach of the Cherry Hill Atlantic 9u team, said.

The South Jersey team made up of 15 and 16-year-olds became the East Region champions last week, which then put them into the double elimination tournament.

"It's such a moment of pride for all of them," Greenberg said.

We even found some younger athletes that are hoping to one day also make it to the Senior League World Series in a few years."

"Wish one day I'd be up there," William Scharff said.

"Makes me inspired to see if I could get there once," Lucas Scharff said. "Almost every team can get there, they just have to work hard."

Other teams from South Jersey have reached this level before, most recently last year. But fans say this is unprecedented for the Cherry Hill community.

"I think it's so special in Cherry Hill because it's such a big town and such a big community with two different high schools and all of the kids coming together to make this one team," Greenberg said.

The community hopes to soon cheer for another win on Tuesday as this is just the beginning of the Senior League World Series journey for the Cherry Hill Atlantic.

"One win at a time. I know it's cliché, but that's really what it's about for this team," Carkeek said.

And maybe they can come home with the championship.