Watch live: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announces summer programs for young people

Philadelphia leaders across multiple departments are announcing a slate of summer programs for children and families for 2025.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and heads of the Free Library of Philadelphia, Parks and Recreation, School District of Philadelphia and other agencies will speak in a press conference in City Hall on Wednesday.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. You can watch live on CBS News Philadelphia or wherever we're streaming.

Many of the programs are returning from 2024 and are listed on Phila.gov. There are several pools set to open (and the city is recruiting lifeguards to staff them).

The city branding for the programs is #ItsASummerThing 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.