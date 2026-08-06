Cheltenham School District superintendent resigns after 10 charged in high school football hazing investigation

The superintendent of the Cheltenham School District resigned after 10 people were charged in a massive hazing investigation into the high school's football program.

In a letter to the Cheltenham community Thursday, Dr. Brian Scriven announced he resigned, citing that the events over the "last year tested our community in ways none of us anticipated."

"I have thought long and hard about what is best, not for me, but for the students, staff, and families who depend on strong, trusted leadership," Scriven wrote in his letter in part. "I have come to believe that the district is best served by a fresh start under new leadership, and that stepping aside now is the right and necessary step to allow Cheltenham to move forward."

The Cheltenham School District Board of Directors accepted Scriven's resignation.

Joshua Sweigard, the director of business services, has been named acting superintendent of the Cheltenham School District in place of Scriven.

Last week, Montgomery County officials announced 10 people, including four coaches, were charged after a 15-year-old Cheltenham High School student was assaulted twice in the locker room last season.

Head coach Terence Tolbert, associate head coach Darian "DJ" McFadden, assistant coach Benjamin Johnson III and volunteer coach Ralph Burnley were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy to do so for trying to cover up the assault, Montgomery County officials said.

Two of the six players charged were 18 at the time of the assaults. Isaiah Simpson was charged with simple assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other counts. Josiah Peeler was charged with false swearing for allegedly lying to law enforcement. Four other players who were under 18 at the time of the incidents also face charges in the juvenile system, so they will not be named publicly, officials said.

Cheltenham suspended its 2025 season amid the hazing investigation. The school canceled the upcoming 2026 football season, but it will field a ninth grade football team.