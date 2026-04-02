Planet Fitness employee stabbed during altercation with banned customer at Pennsylvania gym, police say

An employee at a Planet Fitness in Pennsylvania was stabbed Thursday afternoon by someone who had previously been banned from the gym, according to police.

The alleged stabbing happened at the Cheltenham Planet Fitness in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township, police said. The gym is in the Cedarbrook Plaza in the 1000 block of South Easton Road.

Police said a man was found with multiple stab wounds at the Montgomery County gym shortly after 12:30 p.m. They said the victim was rushed to an area trauma center with "life-threatening injuries."

According to police, 28-year-old Davier Massey stabbed the Planet Fitness employee during some type of altercation. Police said Massey was previously banned from the gym, but have not said why.

Massey was arrested shortly after the incident near the gym, police said. Massey is now charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, according to court documents. He was denied bail and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

"At Planet Fitness, the safety and well-being of our team members and members is our top priority," a spokesperson for Planet Fitness said in a statement. "We are saddened by the incident that took place at our Cheltenham location. Our thoughts are with the team member as they recover. We appreciate local law enforcement's quick action, and the franchise owner is fully supporting them in their investigation."